James Bond: Maya Jama and Michelle Keegan go head to head to become the Bond Girl (Getty)

As Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks set to become the next James Bond the rumours mill has been busy looking at who will play his leading lady.

Michelle Keegan and Maya Jama are the bookies current favourites. According to Coral Michelle and Maya are both in the frame. The Love Island host's odds have been suddenly slashed in half and are now at 5-1. The former Coronation Street star Michelle has seen hers reduced to 4-5 and is said to be keen to take on a massive film role.

Michelle Keegan wowed fans with her acting skills in the Netflix series Fool Me Once. Whilst Maya Jama’s career is sky rocketing - especially after being named as one of Forbes 30 under 30. Who will be the next Bond Girl we know who we want but lets look at the other ladies who could be in the next 007 movie.

Back when the films first premiered a Bond girl was almost akin to a supermodel and stepping into the role was a shoe-in to get you noticed in the entertainment industry. Many women saw what they saw as the role of a lifetime and of course, being on the arm of the 007 agent himself wasn’t a bad deal.

There have been a plethora of leading ladies over the years from actress Honor Blackman who starred as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, Claudine Auger as Domino Vitali in Thunderball, Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in Daniel Craig’s James Bond debut movie Casino Royale and more recently Ana de Armas as Paloma in No Time To Die.

Now it seems there are two main front-runners for the new Bond Girl role. Killing Eve actress, Jodie Comer and Fool Me Once Star Michelle Keegan. Whilst Jodie Comer would be a fantastic choice given that she can switch between accents easily - actually, she would probably be better reprising her role as Villanelle and starring as the bond villain.

However, Michelle Keegan fans really want to be the next Bond Girl. Following her role as Maya Stern in Netflix's thriller Fool Me Once fans have seen a different side to the actress. Not only has she been looking super stylish in all the outfits from the series, but fans love seeing her in more serious and grittier roles, so think she would be perfect for the part.