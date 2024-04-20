Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was thought that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of James Bond - but bookies say from their point of view the contest isn’t over and they are taking bets on one of his rivals.

Taylor-Johnson was thought to have been given the role last month, but there has been no official announcement yet. And bookies say while he remains the favourite - at odds of 1/2, or a 66 per cent chance - there has been a movement towards Taron Egerton in recent weeks.

Egerton’s price has been reduced to 11/4, an 27 per cent chance. He leads the rest of the pack, ahead of Henry Cavill at 3/1 (25 per cent), and Theo James at 7/2 (22 per cent).