Next James Bond: Taron Egerton joins running for 007 role - even though Aaron Taylor-Johnson is favourite
It was thought that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of James Bond - but bookies say from their point of view the contest isn’t over and they are taking bets on one of his rivals.
Taylor-Johnson was thought to have been given the role last month, but there has been no official announcement yet. And bookies say while he remains the favourite - at odds of 1/2, or a 66 per cent chance - there has been a movement towards Taron Egerton in recent weeks.
Egerton’s price has been reduced to 11/4, an 27 per cent chance. He leads the rest of the pack, ahead of Henry Cavill at 3/1 (25 per cent), and Theo James at 7/2 (22 per cent).
A statement from gambling.com, which provided the odds, said: "Despite bookmakers making Taylor-Johnson an odds-on shot, Taron Egerton has made the most notable move in recent weeks and is now 11/4 to assume the role. Back in April 2023, the 34-year-old said he doesn't think he is the "right choice" for the role. Fast forward a year and the Tetris star's stock is only getting bigger and he could be in line to take over from Craig as Bond. Ever since his role in Kingsman as Eggsy, the Welsh actor has been touted as a potential candidate."
