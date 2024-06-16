Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Day actor Leo Woodall is picking up speed in the race to be the next James Bond

He’s now among the frontrunners for the role - at least according to betideas.com.

The star, who also appeared in the HBO series The White Lotus, is a new entry in the market at 7/1 to replace Daniel Craig, putting him sixth in the list and alongside some of the long-standing favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - who is rumoured to have already been offered the part - remains first in the betting at 4/6, with Henry Cavill (7/2) and James Norton (5/1) the other serious contenders.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The search for our next James Bond was seemingly a foregone conclusion following reports Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role a few months back, but a period of elongated silence has had punters speculating if there’s another twist in the tale.

“That twist may come in the form of Leo Woodall, with the actor gaining popularity in the betting following his stint in The White Lotus and One Day. Woodall is a new addition to the market at 7/1 – instantly placing him among the favourites for the role.”

Next James Bond odds

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 4/6

Henry Cavill - 7/2

James Norton - 5/1

Damson Idris - 11/2

Theo James - 6/1

Leo Woodall - 7/1

Rege-Jean Page - 8/1

BAR - 9/1