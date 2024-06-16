Next James Bond: 007 odds shorten on One Day's Leo Woodall to be new spy
and live on Freeview channel 276
He’s now among the frontrunners for the role - at least according to betideas.com.
The star, who also appeared in the HBO series The White Lotus, is a new entry in the market at 7/1 to replace Daniel Craig, putting him sixth in the list and alongside some of the long-standing favourites.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - who is rumoured to have already been offered the part - remains first in the betting at 4/6, with Henry Cavill (7/2) and James Norton (5/1) the other serious contenders.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The search for our next James Bond was seemingly a foregone conclusion following reports Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role a few months back, but a period of elongated silence has had punters speculating if there’s another twist in the tale.
“That twist may come in the form of Leo Woodall, with the actor gaining popularity in the betting following his stint in The White Lotus and One Day. Woodall is a new addition to the market at 7/1 – instantly placing him among the favourites for the role.”
Next James Bond odds
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 4/6
- Henry Cavill - 7/2
- James Norton - 5/1
- Damson Idris - 11/2
- Theo James - 6/1
- Leo Woodall - 7/1
- Rege-Jean Page - 8/1
- BAR - 9/1
In March it was reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role. Whoever takes it up will be the seventh actor to play the secret agent since the franchise, which started as cinematic versions of Ian Fleming’s books, started in 1962. Daniel Craig has played the role since 2006, appearing in five films - Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.