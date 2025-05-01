Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jeff Sperbeck, who has died, had been the longtime agent of NFL star John Elway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a statement by NFL star John Elway on X following the tragic death of his agent Jeff Sperbeck. The statement read: “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.”

The statement went on to say that “My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Sperbeck, who was 62 at the time of his death, reportedly passed away after falling from a moving golf cart. According to local news station KESQ, “Sperbeck was pronounced dead Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Elway was reportedly driving the golf cart at the time of the accident, witnesses told News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur.

NFL star John Elway’s agent Jeff Sperbeck dies after reportedly falling from a moving golf cart. Pictured here is John Elway #7, Quarterback for the Denver Broncos during the American Football Conference West game against the Kansas City Chiefs on 6 December 1998 at the Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado, United States | Getty Images

In a statement to Pro Football Talk, the family of Jeff Sperbeck said: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck. . He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all.”

The statement also said: “We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends, the Elway’s, and the many other clients Jeff called friends. We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support that we have received and ask for privacy for our family at this difficult time.”

Tributes have also been paid to Jeff Sperbeck on X, one fan said: “Jeff Sperbeck didn’t chase fame- he shaped it. Behind every big star is a smart mind who knows the games. Marketers, remember: You don’t need to be front stage to make an impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan described him on X as a “Great man. Great family. Wonderful, kind person.”

According to ABC News, “Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories.

“The NFL star later served as the Broncos' general manager and executive vice president before transitioning to a consultant role, which ended in March 2023. Sperbeck had represented over 100 football players in his 30-year career as an NFL agent.”