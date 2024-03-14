Pall bearers carry the casket at the funeral of TV presenter and journalist Nick Sheridan, at St Ibar's Church in Castlebridge, Co Wexford. (Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of BBC presenter and Wexford native Nick Sheridan, who died last week aged 32.

The award-winning presenter was described as humble and kind, and as a gifted broadcaster and singer. Sheridan had presented programmes on BBC Scotland including Drivetime, the Nine and Seven Days, and had previously been the consumer affairs correspondent for BBC Scotland News.

He was also a former presenter on RTE’s news2day programme, and had written several children’s books.

After it was announced on Thursday that Sheridan had died following a short illness, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to the journalist in the Scottish Parliament. Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon described Sheridan as “talented, vivacious, and full of potential”.

The parish priest told mourners gathered at St Ibar’s Church in Castlebridge on Wednesday that the BBC Scotland team were watching the mass on a livestream organised by Sheridan’s friends. During the eulogy, Sheridan’s older brother Brian described him as a "talented and generous soul" who was "a calming voice" in the family but who also "loved the craic the most".

He added: "Nick epitomised everything that is good in life – family, friendship, creativity, and most of all kindness. Despite Nick’s humility, his creative talents knew no bounds. An accomplished author, Nick’s fifth book will be released in the coming months.

"He spent every free moment of his childhood typing up and hand-delivering local news bulletins and creating short stories, all of which contributed to his success as an author in recent years. He was as much at home in the kitchen arguing over political correctness with dad as he was grilling an unfortunate guest on the couch of Seven Days or the Nine.

The hearse arrives for the funeral of TV presenter and journalist Nick Sheridan, at St Ibar's Church in Castlebridge, Co Wexford. (Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

"Singing and music were Nick’s greatest gifts, whether performing the lead role in stage musicals or singing in this church at Christmas, his talent shone through and never failed to capture his audience.

"To Nick’s friends gathered here today, know that however much you loved him, you were loved back as much and more. Our family has lost its guiding star, but we are so grateful to have had Nick in our lives for 32 years.

"His star will continue to shine brightly down on us and we will never forget the amazing person he was and is."

The Seamus Heaney poem The Given Note was read out during the funeral mass, marking the interest both sides of Sheridan’s family have for music and the written word. During the prayers of the faithful, the staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow were mentioned for the care they gave to Sheridan, as were the students at the University of the West of Scotland where he had lectured.