Nicki Minaj arrested: Major music star arrested for 'carrying drugs' at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport hours before gig in Manchester
Pop star Nicki Minaj has been arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands hours before she was due to perform in Manchester. The American rapper posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "they said they found weed".
Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, told NBC News: "We can confirm that we have arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs." Minaj was due to perform in Manchester tonight (Saturday 25 May) for her show at Co-op Live.
It is unclear if Minaj's show at Co-op Live has been affected.A post on the venue's X account said shortly after 5.15pm: "Please note that general admission and premium doors for tonight's Nicki Minaj show will now open at 19:00."
The Co-op Live arena in Manchester is the UK's largest indoor entertainment venue. Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Minaj's most recent tweet, at the time of publication, claimed that she was told that she had five minutes “'to make a statement about' her 'security to the police precinct.” Earlier, she had noted on X that “they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls.”
She added: “Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig [Instagram] post down.”
