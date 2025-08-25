After several weeks of rumours, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has been pictured with a star who was widely thought to be his girlfriend - Argentinian singer and rapper Nicky Nicole.

Today is Nicki Nicole’s 25th birthday - and now it appears Instagram-official she is officially half of one of the world’s most fashionable power couples. Yamal shared a photo on Instagram of the pair together - a picture filled with roses, heart-shaped balloons, and a cake.

However, she is no mere hanger-on - the birthday girl is a huge star in her own right, with television appearances aplenty and literally millions of social media followers - at last count she had 22m followers on Instagram.

Who is Nicki Nicole?

Nicole Denise Cucco—better known by her stage name Nicki Nicole—was born on August 25, 2000, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. Raised in a middle-class family, she showed an early passion for music, attending Colegio Comunidad Educativa La Paz while nurturing her creative ambitions.

Her breakthrough came in April 2019 with the release of her debut single Wapo Traketero, produced by Gonzalo Ferreyra. The song went viral, earning millions of views in Argentina’s urban scene. In August of that year, her collaboration with the renowned producer Bizarrap on Music Session #13 soared to number three on Billboard Argentina Hot 100, catapulting her into national prominence.

In November 2019, she dropped her debut album, Recuerdos, featuring collaborations with prominent artists such as Cazzu and Duki, and further work from Bizarrap. The following year, singles like Colocao - produced by Bizarrap and Evlay - climbed to number six on the charts, and the music video, filmed at home during lockdown, earned viral acclaim Wikipedia. Later in 2020, she made history by becoming the first Argentine woman to reach number one on the Argentina Hot 100 with Mamichula, her collaboration with Trueno and Bizarrap. The track also topped the charts in Spain and achieved platinum status there.

Her debut on the US late-night circuit came in April 2021, when she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Lunay—making her the first Argentine artist ever invited to perform on the show. Later that year, she released her second studio album, Parte de Mí, featuring collaborations with artists like Rauw Alejandro, Delaossa, Dread Mar I, and Trueno.

Nicki unveiled her third album, Alma, in May 2023—a personal and experimental work blending genres such as bolero, tango, hip hop, and electronic music. The album was critically acclaimed, earning nominations for Latin Grammys and Carlos Gardel awards, with the Alma Tour taking her across Latin America, Europe, and North America.

In late 2024, she released Naiki, a nine-track tribute to her early days in trap, rap, and hip hop. The album title, a nickname used by close friends and family, was said to be a personal project in which she wanted to reveal her “authentic” self, and featured collaborations with Khea and Duki, with production by Tatool.

Nicki Nicole’s personal life

Beyond her music, Nicki Nicole has been a figure of note in her personal life. She had a high-profile romantic relationship with fellow Argentine rapper Trueno (2020–2022), and later with Mexican star Peso Pluma, with whom she appeared publicly at the 2023 Latin Grammys and Billboard Latin Music Awards