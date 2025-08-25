Emergency services are responding after a helicopter crashed in a field on the Isle of Wight.

No information on casualties has been released following the incident near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9.24am on Monday. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 9.24am to a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road.

“The road is closed due to the number of emergency services vehicles at the scene, so please avoid the area at this time.” Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

She said she was the first on the scene and saw there were four people on board, and she believed the airbags had been activated. A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today.

“The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 09.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.”