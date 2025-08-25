One of Scotland’s roads is amongst the most dangerous route in the UK - where more than 300 crashes have occurred in four years.

A total of 48 people have lost their lives on the 113-mile stretch between Inverness and Perth in the last 10 years. The road regularly changes from single to dual carriageway.

Drivers can often be seen driving at excessive speeds to overtake lines of slower-moving vehicles, and at certain junctions cars have to turn right across traffic coming the other way. The work to dual the remaining single-carriageway sections was originally due to be finished by 2025 - but that deadline has slipped by a decade to 2035.

The SNP Government has faced criticism over its failure to upgrade Scotland’s most dangerous road. The Scottish Conservatives, which obtained the latest accident data, accused the SNP of a “shameful betrayal” of those who rely on the A9, including First Minister John Swinney’s constituents.

Fergus Ewing, the veteran MSP and former SNP rural affairs minister, said his former party’s failure to deliver on its pledge was “the SNP’s shame”. He added: “Never have promises been so clearly broken, and the lack of any sense of contrition or humility from the SNP leaders is in itself surely reprehensible.”

Figures released under a Freedom of Information request show that 2022-23 was the worst year for fatalities, with 13 people killed on the 88-mile stretch of the A9. Between 2021 and 2025, there were 321 collisions that resulted in 134 serious, and 159 minor, injuries.

Last year, Nicola Sturgeon, the former SNP first minister, apologised that her party’s pledge to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness could not be met. She told a Holyrood inquiry that the £3 billion project had faced significant challenges beyond their control, including from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, opposition politicians have suggested measures to speed up progress. The Scottish Tories have proposed an emergency law that would utilise private companies and expedite environmental impact assessments to fast-track the dualling of the A9 by the end of the next parliament.

Transport Scotland said 50 per cent of the A9 will be dualled by 2030 and completed by 2035. The body added that it is “actively considering” fast-track work, including opportunities for undertaking “advance works” ahead of main construction contracts.

A spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured on Scotland’s roads. One death is one too many, which is why we have increased our road safety budget to a record £48 million to address road casualties across the road network.”

“We have prioritised funding for A9 Dualling within our annual budgets and we are also actively considering whether there is any way that we can fast-track work, including opportunities for undertaking ‘advance works’ ahead of main construction contracts.

“In the meantime, additional investment has supported junction improvements, improved markings and targeted road safety campaigns to improve A9 safety. Private companies are already being used and advance works including Environmental Assessments for the route have already been made.”