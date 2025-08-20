Scottish farmers will have to take massive diversions during harvest season, with a critical stretch of road being closed off for repairs.

A key stretch of the A95 in Moray will be shut for 126 days while engineers rebuild the Banff Turnpike bridge.

The 18-week project, starting Saturday, will see the bridge north of Keith completely renewed with a reinforced concrete deck, masonry repairs, and upgraded safety barriers.

The road will remain closed from August 23 until December 20, with diversions signposted throughout.

The bridge carries the A95 over the Aberdeen–Inverness line. Network Rail says the work is part of a wider investment to improve reliability across Scotland’s railway.

Two weekend rail closures are also planned (September 26-29 and October 3-6) with replacement buses running between Huntly and Elgin.

Allison Flanagan, project manager at Network Rail, said: “This is a critical investment in the future of our railway infrastructure. The Banff Turnpike bridge plays a vital role in connecting communities across the north-east.

“By carrying out this renewal now, we’re ensuring that the structure remains safe, resilient and fit for purpose for many years to come.

“We understand this will cause some disruption and are grateful to the local community and passengers for their patience and support while we deliver these improvements. We’ll continue to keep everyone informed throughout the project and encourage people to plan ahead for their journeys during this period.”

But MSP Tim Eagle is worried that the closure will have a major impact on farmers, especially on the cusp of a big harvest period.

Speaking to our sister title the Scotsman, he said: “I'm very worried about this closure and the knock-on effect it will have on farmers who have huge tonnages of barley to move at this time of year.

“The alternative routes will take these very heavy vehicles down narrow single-track roads with passing places. This spells big trouble and major issues for farmers.”