Nicolas Cage: Ex-wife Christina Fulton sues actor for negligence over son Weston's alleged assault
Christina Fulton has accused the 61-year-old actor of failing to address their son Weston Cage's mental health issues and enabling his behaviour before an alleged violent attack on her in April 2023.
According to legal documents filed in the Superior Court of California and obtained by People magazine, Fulton claims she was “brutally assaulted” by Weston, 34, during a mental health crisis, leaving her with severe and life-threatening injuries.
Fulton alleges that Cage ignored warning signs about their son’s history of mental health struggles, substance abuse, and violent behaviour, instead choosing to support and enable him.
The lawsuit states: “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals.”
It further claims: “Nicolas has been aware of Weston’s history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others.”
Fulton accuses Cage of drinking alcohol with Weston, despite knowing about his substance abuse history, bailing him out of jail multiple times, and financially supporting his reckless lifestyle, all while failing to ensure he received necessary psychiatric care.
The lawsuit also asserts: “Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability.”
Fulton claims she suffered a brain concussion, multiple contusions, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD, and psychological damages as a result of the alleged attack. She argues that the injuries derailed her career as a model and actress, forcing her to step away from a Netflix series she was filming at the time.
Her lawsuit alleges that she was left unable to film or attend promotional events, causing damage to her professional reputation.
Fulton is suing Cage for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking. She is also suing Weston Cage for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Both men are also facing a general negligence claim in the lawsuit. As of now, Cage has not publicly responded to the allegations.
