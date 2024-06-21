Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed that he almost died after breaking his neck at a horror fall at home.

The Channel 4 star opened up about the moment he snapped his neck in 2020 after tumbling down a flight of stairs in an interview with The Guardian. He revealed that he heard the crack of his neck as it collided with the wall at the bottom of the staircase, with doctors later confirming that he had fractured his C7 vertebra.

Fitzpatrick had woken up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and lost his footing. He previously told The Guardian: "...in that sense it was a profound wake-up call.

“Also in the physical sense, that I was millimetres away from death. Had the vertebrae shifted more, apparently, the fatality rate from an asleep fall down 13 steps into a wall is not good."