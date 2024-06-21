Noel Fitzpatrick: TV Supervet broke neck in horror fall at home as he reveals he was 'millimetres from death'
The Channel 4 star opened up about the moment he snapped his neck in 2020 after tumbling down a flight of stairs in an interview with The Guardian. He revealed that he heard the crack of his neck as it collided with the wall at the bottom of the staircase, with doctors later confirming that he had fractured his C7 vertebra.
Fitzpatrick had woken up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and lost his footing. He previously told The Guardian: "...in that sense it was a profound wake-up call.
“Also in the physical sense, that I was millimetres away from death. Had the vertebrae shifted more, apparently, the fatality rate from an asleep fall down 13 steps into a wall is not good."
Fitzpatrick was made to wear a neck brace for months and had to take time off of work. However, the Supervet was able to make a full recovery, with the newest series of his show ‘The Supervet’ now airing its 19th series on Channel 4.
