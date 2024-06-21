Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Money expert Martin Lewis has been appealing for help to find a former Money Saving Expert colleague of his who went missing on Monday, June 17.

Anthony Hill, 37, was reported missing from his home on Plumstead Road East, Norwich. Newly released CCTV image show that Mr Hill last seen at a Co-op Store on Sprowston Road at around 9.58am on Monday morning.

Martin Lewis revealed that Mr Hill had worked with him at his money advice website MoneySavingExpert.com prior to him moving into teaching. Mr Hill’s wife, Kayleigh, reached out to the TV star to raise awareness of his missing status.

Anthony Hill was last seen on CCTV at a Co-op Store on Sprowston Road in Norwich on Monday morning. (Credit: Norfolk Constabulary) | Norfolk Constabulary

Lewis said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “His wife, daughters, parents of his little pupils, and all his former colleagues at MoneySavingExpert are very worried. Please keep an eye out and let the police know if you see him.” He also told ITV Anglia that he “jumped” at the chance to help Kayleigh find her husband, saying: "What's the point of having profile if you can't help in a case like this? I have fond memories of Ant and wanted to do what I can to help.”

Lewis added: "As long as I can be useful in helping spread the message, so we can get real awareness on the fact that Ant's missing and how many of us are desperate to have him back and to welcome him back into Kayleigh's arms, into his family's arms and to make all of our hearts beat a little bit better, I will keep doing so, as long as Kayleigh thinks that's the right thing to do."

Anthony is described as white, 5ft 7 in, slim and with short brown hair. In the moments he was last seen, he was wearing chino trousers, a black checked shirt and a yellow rucksack.

Inspector Adam Binns said: “We are concerned for Anthony’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him on Monday morning when we believe he was travelling on foot in the area of Mousehold Heath. Our searches are currently concentrated in this area with specialist search teams including the police drone carrying out extensive searches of the land.”