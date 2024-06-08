Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nyima Ward, the son of model Trish Goff, has died at age 27.

The only child of the 90’s supermodel and Aaron Ward, passed away on May 29. The 27-year-old was a talented model, in an online obituary written by his family they described him as “destined to live life his own way" and that he "lived fiercely, loved deeply and made memories."

They go on to explain he was "a boy of the world, traveling extensively, who grew into a man of the earth, falling in love with farming and animals and chasing his dreams from California to Florida," which was the home state of his mother.

Nyima, which means The Sun in Tibetan, had been introduced to the modelling world through Goff, as he often accompanied her to events and even took part in a photoshoot with her for Vogue, before he signed with his stepfather David Bonnouvrier's agency DNA Models when he was 18-years-old.

Known for his signature long hair, he worked with brands including Vivienne Tam, Thaddeus O'Neil, Anna Sui and John Varvatos. Speaking about his career in 2015, he told W Magazine: “They’ve just been trying to get me to sign forever and I was always like, ‘Nah, nah.’ And then I turned 18 and I was like, ‘Might as well try it’".

Despite finding success in the industry, he revealed he would “consider myself more a woodworker, honestly, than a model.” He continued: “When people ask me what I do, it almost slips my mind to even bring it up. But, I guess I am a model. [Though] I definitely don’t picture myself in my brain as a model. I picture myself more as a nine-to-five. That’s what I do more on a regular basis.

“It’s less a career and more just something on the side. I know a lot of the people in the industry so lots of time I’ll get people that I knew growing up like, 'Oh, can I shoot you?’

“Or something like that. Or my agents are like, 'Oh, this would be really cool for you to do.' And might as well. I don’t really see it as a long-term career, definitely not.”

The obituary continued: “With family spread all over the world – New York to New Zealand, London to Florida – Nyima didn’t get to see everyone every day. He got to see everyone for long, meaningful periods. And that suited him just fine. It was deep, present connections he craved.”

It revealed that it was common to find Ward: "with a stray animal he'd saved on the side of the road" or calling Goff to ask about animal care tips.” Adding: "The only thing in life that matched his height was his love of friends and family, never missing an opportunity to tell his people he loved them or ensuring he had stayed in touch with his people."

Adding: “Memories of Nyima will carry forward in the hearts of his Dad Aaron Ward, Mom Trish Goff and David Bonnouvrier, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends."

What was the cause of Nyima Ward’s death?

The cause of Ward’s death has not been confirmed by his family, nor was it mentioned in the online obituary celebrating his life.

Who has paid tribute?

Tributes to the model have poured in, with makeup artist, Aaron de May sharing a heartfelt post about Ward on Instagram on Monday (June 3). The caption reads: “My dearest Nyima Rest in peace. I absolutely adore you…always an adventure, always fun, always sensitive, always kind. Sending deepest love to your Mom, Dad and your many friends and family."

The post is accompanied by photos of Nyima as a child with his parents and a recent picture of him modelling with his signature long hair.