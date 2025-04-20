Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Olly Murs has revealed that he and wife Amelia Tank are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who have been married since 2023, already share 12-month-old Madison together but revealed on Instagram that a new addition to the family is on its way. The singer, 40, took to the social media site on Good Friday (April 18) and said: “We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way.”

Alongside the Easter-themed caption, Olly shared a sweet black-and-white video of him, Amelia and their daughter Madison, who was sitting on Olly’s shoulders. Madison donned a jacket embellished with the words ‘Big Sis’, while Amelia, 32, held a row of scan pictures of their new bundle of joy.

Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank are expecting their second child together. | Getty Images

The ‘Troublemaker’ and ‘Dance With me Tonight’ chart-topper was inundated with sweet message from his famous friends. Reality TV star Vicky Pattison said: “OMG!!!! Best new ever guys!!!! Congratulations.”

Former I’m A Celeb champion Giovanna Fletcher said: “Whooooooooop!!! Congratulations!!! Xxxx”

Olly’s former The Voice co-star Anne-Marie, who revealed that her and her partner, rapper Slowthai, are expecting their second child together earlier this year, joked: “F*** me!!!! Welcome to the club.”

Within 48 hours of Amelia giving birth to Madison back in April 2024, Olly was back on stage supporting Take That at London’s O2 Arena. He told the crowd about juggling his career with fatherhood, saying: “It's been the most craziest time. Cos obviously on one hand I've got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights. And I'm on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!”

Opening up further about heading out on tour after Madison’s birth, he recently told his Heart Breakfast Show co-host Mark Wright: “It was really hard for me as I had to leave two days after the baby was born to go on tour with Take That.'

“I didn't really process it at the time and a few months later me and Amelia were chatting and I just broke down in tears as I never got a chance to actually get to know this little baby.”

However, he revealed that he raced home to spent time with his new family following the end of his Take That support stint.

Olly is set to head out on tour in only four days time, kicking off his ‘15 Years Of Hits’ tour in Plymouth. He will wrap up the tour at London’s O2 Arena on May 25.