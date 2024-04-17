Olly Murs and wife Amelia welcome a baby daughter, what’s her name?
Singer Olly Murs and wife Amelia have welcomed a baby daughter. The 39 year old singer and his 31 year old wife, Amelia, who is a bodybuilder shared the news on Instagram.
The couple announced that Amelia was expecting a baby in December last year on Instagram. Olly and Amelia were dressed in Christmas jumpers and Olly was seen holding an ultrasound scan whilst pointing at his wife’s bump. The caption for the post read: “Baby Murs due 2024.”
When Olly and Amelia shared the news that they were soon to become parents, they were inundated with congratulations from fans and celebrity pals. Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Busell wrote: “Congrats guys,” whilst Ronan Keating shared a clapping hands emoji. Television presenter
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank married at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, Essex in July last year. Olly told Hello! Magazine that “I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone then when Amellia came in- oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!”
What’s Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s baby called?
Olly Murs shared a photograph of him walking out of the hospital with Amelia and their newborn daughter with the caption: “Our mini murs has arrived Madison we love you so much already.”
Television presenter Emma Willis was quick to share her reaction and said “Congratulations you gorgeous pair,” whilst Mark Wright said “Buzzing for you both guys. Love yas.”
