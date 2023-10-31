The Voice UK will return to ITV this weekend with judges Will.i.am, Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs

The Voice UK will be returning to ITV this weekend for season 12. The series follows judges Will.i.am, Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs as they search for the best voices in the UK.

However, this will be the last series that all four judges remain after reports revealed that Anne Marie has been axed from the reality TV competition. The news was shared by The Sun, after a source told the publication that "producers want to give the series a refresh".

It comes after Olly Murs revealed his disappointment that this would be his final series of The Voice UK, after he "got the call to say I won’t be back on the show". Here's everything you need to know about The Voice UK and what has been said about judges Anne Marie and Olly Murs.

When can you watch The Voice UK on ITV?

The Voice UK will be returning to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday November 4 at 8.25 pm.

Is there a trailer for The Voice UK?

Yes, ITV have released a trailer for The Voice UK, you can watch it below.

The Voice UK: Who are the judges?

The Voice UK judges and mentors are returning, with Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne Marie back in the hot seats. However, it has recently been revealed that this is the last time that Olly Murs and Anne Marie will feature as judges on The Voice UK, as the pair have reportedly not been asked back for the next season in 2024 as ITV is looking for mentors that have large teen followings.

The Voice UK judges will.i.am, Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (Photo: ITV)

Has Olly Murs left The Voice UK?

Olly Murs has revealed he is "so sad" that this will be his final season as a judge on The Voice UK. The singer, who joined the series in 2018 revealed that he had received a call where he was told he would not be returning for the show in 2024.

Reported by The Mirror, he said: "I got the call to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t expect that." Murs continued: "They’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah. Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me."

Has Anne Marie left The Voice UK?

Following the news of Murs departure, it has also been reported that fellow judge Anne Marie has also been "axed" as a judge from The Voice UK. The 32-year-old joined the series in January 2021 alongside Murs, Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

Reported by The Sun, a source told the publication: "Anne-Marie has loved being part of the show but producers want to give the series a refresh. ITV wants to ensure that the show pulls in teens, so they are always looking at who is hot in the music world."