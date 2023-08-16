Olly Murs is returning to Newmarket Racecourse this weekend

Olly Murs will be back on the road as he prepares for some late summer outdoor concerts.

The pop star played the biggest arenas in the country during April and May. But he is back playing iconic venues such as Scarborough Open Air theatre and will also make a triumphant return to Newmarket Racecourse.

The tour is in support of his 2022 album Marry Me, which released in December last year. During a very busy 2023, Murs also appeared on the bill for the King's coronation concert.

But what can you expect from his upcoming tour? Here's all you need to know:

When is Olly Murs show at Newmarket Racecourse?

The pop star will be performing a concert at the Newmarket races on Friday, 18 August. He will perform his show after an evening of races.

It follows his hugely successful show at The July Course in 2021 and it promises to be another triumphant occasion.

What are the timings?

Olly Murs is due to begin his concert at Newmarket Racecourse at approximately 8.30pm on Friday. But how long will Olly Murs be on stage?

What will the weather be like?

Met Office has issued an early forecast for Newmarket Racecourse on Friday and has advised that it will be overcast changing to light rain by nighttime. There is a 40% chance of rain from 10pm.

There will be highs of 24C and lows of 19C. It is expected to be around 21/20C when Olly Murs will begin his concert.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster is still selling unreserved standing tickets for Olly Murs' concert at Newmarket Racecourse. The prices start at £44.80 each plus fees.

Garden enclosure passes are sold out for the event but you can get premier enclosure tickets from £56.

Olly Murs will head out on a UK tour following his show at Newmarket Racecourse which will include a mix of arena dates and outdoor concerts. Ticketmaster has issued low ticket warnings for the dates in Liverpool, Scarborough and Doncaster.

Will he have a support act?

For the Newmarket Racecourse concert it will be just Olly Murs - with the concert starting at the later time of 8.35pm.

However there will be a support act for some of the concerts in Scouting for Girls.

What could the setlist be?

Olly Murs is keeping his setlist for his summer tour underwraps. However he has played a couple of shows earlier in the year which could give fans a hint of what to expect.

He appeared at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast, Northern Ireland on 10 July this year. Murs performed the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

Marry Me / I'm Still Standing

Best Night of Your Life

You Don't Know Love

Kiss Me / Watermelon Sugar

Right Place Right Time

I Found Her

Thinking of Me

Sweet Caroline(Neil Diamond cover)

Dear Darlin'

I Hate You When You’re Drunk

Wrapped Up

Dancing on Cars

Celebration / YMCA / Blame it on the Boogie / Don't Stop Believing / Sex On Fire / I Want It That Way / Dancing On The Ceiling

Dance With Me Tonight