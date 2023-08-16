Olly Murs support act: are Scouting For Girls opening on his tour - which dates?
Olly Murs has confirmed his support act for August 2023 shows
Olly Murs will be joined by a special guest for parts of his summer tour this month.
The pop star will be on the road playing an arena show as well as outdoor concerts. He will have an opening act for some of the performances.
He will start at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday (18 August) and a ticket update has been issued. Fans are also advised about the start time and potential concert length.
But who will open and when? Here's all you need to know:
Who is Olly Murs support act for his summer tour?
Scouting For Girls will be opening for Murs on a number of dates on his tour in August 2023. The band will be appearing for select dates.
What dates will Scouting For Girls appear?
The band will appear at the following dates on the tour:
- 22 August - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 23 August - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
- 25 August - Dreamland, Margate
- 27 August - Colchester Castle Park, Colchester
- 27 August - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
Scouting For Girls will not appear at Olly Murs concerts at Newmarket, Newbury, Stoke-on-Trent and Doncaster this summer.
Who are Scouting For Girls?
A pop rock band, Scouting For Girls formed in 2005 and first hit it big in 2007 with singles such as 'She's So Lovely', 'Heartbeat' and 'Elvis Isn't Dead'.
Since their debut album in 2007, Scouting For Girls have released a total of six albums - with a seventh on the horizon on 13 October this year. Scouting For Girls most recent release was a cover album.