Olly Murs has confirmed his support act for August 2023 shows

Olly Murs will be joined by a special guest for parts of his summer tour this month.

The pop star will be on the road playing an arena show as well as outdoor concerts. He will have an opening act for some of the performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will start at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday (18 August) and a ticket update has been issued. Fans are also advised about the start time and potential concert length.

But who will open and when? Here's all you need to know:

Who is Olly Murs support act for his summer tour?

Scouting For Girls will be opening for Murs on a number of dates on his tour in August 2023. The band will be appearing for select dates.

What dates will Scouting For Girls appear?

The band will appear at the following dates on the tour:

22 August - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

23 August - Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

25 August - Dreamland, Margate

27 August - Colchester Castle Park, Colchester

27 August - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

Scouting For Girls will not appear at Olly Murs concerts at Newmarket, Newbury, Stoke-on-Trent and Doncaster this summer.

Who are Scouting For Girls?

A pop rock band, Scouting For Girls formed in 2005 and first hit it big in 2007 with singles such as 'She's So Lovely', 'Heartbeat' and 'Elvis Isn't Dead'.