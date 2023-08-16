What time will Olly Murs concert at Newmarket Racecourse start?

Fans will be flocking to Newmarket Racecourse to see Olly Murs this weekend.

He is making a grand return to the venue following a successful show in 2021. It is part of his late summer tour which will take him to outdoor venues as well as a delayed arena show - and there will be a support act for part of the tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But how long can you expect Olly Murs to be on stage? And what time will the concert

Here's all you need to know:

How long is an Olly Murs concert?

The pop star will be starting his outdoor concert tour with his show at Newmarket Racecourse. It means that timings on his performances are not yet confirmed.

However earlier in 2023, Olly Murs toured the UK playing the biggest arenas in the country. During the performances he played a setlist that was 17 songs long - including a couple of medleys.

Murs show at Newmarket Racecourse in 2021 also lasted 17 songs - meaning that you can likely expect him to perform a similar number of songs on Fridaym 18 August.

What time will the Newmarket concert start?

The concert will follow an evening of races at The July Course. The doors will open at 3.10pm with the first race taking place at 5.10pm.