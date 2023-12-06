Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank have announced that they are expecting their first child together

Olly Murs has announced on Instagram that he and wife Amelia are set to become parents for the first time. Photograph by Getty

Singer Olly Murs and his bodybuilder wife Amelia Tank took to Instagram to announce they are set to become parents for the first time. In a picture showing the former X-Factor contestant dressed in a Christmas jumper, holding a scan picture of the baby, pointing to Amelia’s pregnant stomach, the caption read: “Baby Murs due 2024” followed by a milk bottle and baby emoji.

It has been a year of celebration for Olly and Amelia as they only got married in July. The couple wed at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex and had a three-day celebration, culminating in a ‘Glastonbury style’ reception.

Amelia wore a bridal gown by Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture and Olly was overcome with emotion when he saw her. Olly told Hello! magazine: "I was on the brink of crying at any moment.” Adding: "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"