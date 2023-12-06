Olly Murs’ wife Amelia Tank is pregnant with their first child after marrying this year
Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank have announced that they are expecting their first child together
Singer Olly Murs and his bodybuilder wife Amelia Tank took to Instagram to announce they are set to become parents for the first time. In a picture showing the former X-Factor contestant dressed in a Christmas jumper, holding a scan picture of the baby, pointing to Amelia’s pregnant stomach, the caption read: “Baby Murs due 2024” followed by a milk bottle and baby emoji.
As expected, celebrities and fans were quick to share their congratulations. Emma Willis, who is tipped to take over from Holly Willoughby on This Morning said “Oh Olly!!! I’m so happy for you both Sending you all lots of love,” whilst The Body Coach Joe Wicks said: “Absolutely wonderful news mate congratulations.” Actress Michelle Keegan said: “Amazing amazing news congratulations to you both.”
It has been a year of celebration for Olly and Amelia as they only got married in July. The couple wed at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex and had a three-day celebration, culminating in a ‘Glastonbury style’ reception.
Amelia wore a bridal gown by Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture and Olly was overcome with emotion when he saw her. Olly told Hello! magazine: "I was on the brink of crying at any moment.” Adding: "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"
Olly and Amelia met on Instagram after Olly was reportedly impressed by the bodybuilder’s post. A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Amelia’s Instagram feed caught his eye and they started swapping flirty messages.” According to reports, their first meeting took place at a gym, and they officially confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Day of 2020.
