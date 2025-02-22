Olly Murs fans were left hugely disappointed when the former X-Factor runner up cancelled his show just hours before being due onstage in Dubai.

The 40-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at Bla Bla Dubai on Thursday night, however had to give the show a miss due to a throat infection. Taking to his Instagram stories to announce the disappointing news, Olly said: “To everyone here in Dubai, unfortunately due to doctor’s orders I am having to cancel tonight’s show at Bla-Bla because of a throat infection.

“I’m so gutted. I look forward to coming back ASAP and will share new date information as soon as I can! Olly x”.

It comes days after Olly took to his Instagram to announce the huge news that he and former TOWIE star Mark Wright would be fronting a brand new Saturday breakfast show on Heart Radio. Sharing a promo video with Mark on Instagram, the station's Instagram read: “Look who it is... Wrighty and Mursy taking over! Catch Olly and Mark on their brand new Saturday breakfast show starting March 1st at 9am.”

In his personal life, the singer married his partner Amelia Tank on Osea Island, Essex, in 2023. The couple welcommed their first daughter, Madison, on April 17, 2024. Announcing her birth on social media, alongside a picture of the star holding their new born in a car seat they wrote: “Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x.”