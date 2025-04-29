Only Fools and Horses The Musical cut short after medical emergency at Blackpool's Winter Gardens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a statement released by the venue, Winter Gardens Blackpool said: "During last night’s performance of Only Fools and Horses The Musical, a medical emergency involving a member of the audience occurred during the interval in the front stalls area of the auditorium. Due to the nature of the incident and in accordance with venue protocols, the decision was taken to evacuate the theatre and postpone the remainder of the show."
The affected audience member was taken by ambulance from the scene. While the North West Ambulance Service has not provided details on the individual's condition, Lancashire Police confirmed attendance at the venue but declined to comment further.
The venue added that all affected ticket holders will receive instructions by email on how to transfer their tickets or request a refund: "All affected ticket holders will receive an email today with full details on how to transfer their tickets to another performance this week, or how to request a refund if they are unable to attend an alternative date."
They added: "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our staff, the visiting company, and the emergency services for their swift and professional response.
“Our thoughts and well wishes are with the individual involved and their family at this time. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these exceptional circumstances."
The opening night performance was part of the musical’s anticipated Blackpool run, featuring comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse in the role of Granddad, and music from Chas & Dave. The show began on Monday and is scheduled to run through Saturday, May 3.
A spokesperson for the Winter Gardens confirmed to Blackpool Gazette that tonight’s performance will go ahead as planned, and tickets for the week are continuing to sell well.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.