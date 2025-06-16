A 26-year-old OnlyFans creator is using her platform to raise awareness about a rare medical condition known as uterus didelphys, which causes her to have two vaginas, two uteruses, and two cervixes, along with an ovary on each side.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Annie Charlotte, from Surrey, said she was diagnosed at the age of 16 when doctors discovered the condition during an attempt to insert an IUD. At the time, she asked if surgery was an option to remove it, but was told it could “do more harm than good.”

“I’m bloody glad I didn’t (have surgery). because Jesus Christ, what would I be doing for my life right now? I literally don’t even know,” she told Us Weekly with a laugh. “It’s my whole personality trait on the internet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustrated by the lack of medical knowledge she encountered, Charlotte began researching the condition herself. She recalled a moment when even a registrar under her gynaecologist was unaware of her diagnosis: “She’s gone to me, ‘Have you tried the Mirena Coil?’ I genuinely was like, ‘Well, the whole reason I’m here is because I have two vaginas. You can’t put a Mirena Coil in, which obviously needs to go in the middle and I have a wall in the way.’ And she was like, ‘You have two vaginas?’ I was like, ‘You’re joking, right?’”

Charlotte now uses her presence on OnlyFans not only as a means of income, but as a way to empower women and create space for education. She said the platform has been a liberating experience.

OnlyFans star Annie Charlotte | Annie Charlotte on Instagram

“It’s allowed everyone, like women, to take back power in a space that was completely male dominated,” she explained. “You look at how mainstream pornography was very male dominated and women have been in very compromising situations in order to make money. I think what OnlyFans has done is allowed women to be in this space and have full control. That’s another reason why some people don’t like it, because some men just do not like to see women succeed.”

Charlotte added that on OnlyFans, “everything is in the power of a woman.” She contrasted this to traditional adult film shoots, where performers may feel pressured to comply. “If a woman does not want to do something because a man has asked her to do it online, like on OnlyFans, she can just say no. Whereas if she was at a porn shoot, she’d have to say yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her rare condition has given her a unique identity in the online space, and she acknowledges it as a defining part of her journey. “I’m very fortunate for that. I’d never take them for granted because it’s such an oversaturated market these days that I’m so lucky I have a USP (unique selling point. I think that it is a really cool thing.”

She added: “I’d love to be able to change the space for women in gynaecology and allow for there to be more care in the healthcare system for women and all of that kind of stuff.”

What is uterus didelphys?

According to Cleveland Clinic, uterus didelphys is a rare congenital condition where you’re born with two uteruses. It’s commonly called a double uterus. It can cause pregnancy complications and painful menstruation. Some people have surgery to treat uterus didelphys, but most cases don’t require treatment.