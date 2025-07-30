Popular TV host Oprah Winfrey has spoken out after she was branded “vile” amid claims she refused to let Hawaiians flee tsunami.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tsunami warnings were issued across Hawaii after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Russia late on Tuesday. Videos emerged on social media this morning of Hawaiians accusing the legendary TV host of refusing to open her private road running from Wailea to Kula to allow locals to flee.

One user wrote: “I live down the street from Oprah’s gate on Maui, they opened the gate let a group through then closed it again. They didn’t let the black truck in while I was there. Maui Tsunami”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Oprah Winfrey is a vile, disgusting excuse of a human being.” A spokesperson for Oprah has insisted this is not the case, however, and said the road is being used by police to help locals.

"As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” the spokesperson told the Mirror US. The spokesperson added: "Any reports otherwise are false. Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary."

The tsunami warning for Hawaii has since been downgraded to an advisory at 10:39 p.m. HST, according to the National Weather Service. All evacuations across the state have been lifted, O‘ahu Emergency Management said on X, allowing residents to return to previously evacuated areas.

Popular TV host Oprah Winfrey has spoken out after she was branded “vile” amid claims she refused to let Hawaiians flee tsunami. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tsunami waves as high as five feet struck Hawaii, including a wave more than five feet in Kahului on Maui’s north-central shore, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center projected the first tsunami waves to reach Hawai‘i at 1:17 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 2:15 a.m. EST, the O‘ahu Department of Emergency Services warned on social media: “Take Action NOW! Tsunami waves are currently impacting Hawai‘i.” The first waves, though relatively small, coincided with high tide, causing flooding in several coastal areas, CNN affiliate KGMB reported.