Some social media users are claiming that a prediction for a record-setting earthquake and tsunami has come true.

Some social media users have drawn comparisons to a prediction made by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, who detailed a series of visions she'd had in a 1999 book titled The Future I Saw. It comes after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Russia, making it tied for the sixth-strongest quake ever recorded, and the strongest since a 9.0 magnitude quake hit Japan in 2011.

Authorities have already issued warnings for people in some coastal regions in the US, Russia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador, where tsunami waves are expected to hit as a result of the disaster. Tatsuki is previously said to have predicted the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011, with her visions earning her the nickname of the 'new Baba Vanga', inspired by the Bulgarian mystic who is believed to have predicted major events such as the 9/11 attacks.

Another of Tatsuki's predictions related to a disaster taking place in July 2025. In a 'complete edition' of Tatsuki's book published in 2021, she warned that a 'crack will open up under the seabed', and claimed this would send ashore 'waves three times as tall as those from the Tohoku earthquake'.

With tsunami waves in 2011 reaching a maximum run-up height of nearly 40 meters (130 feet), this would suggest waves in Tatsuki's prediction would reach up to 120 meters. One user took to Reddit to claim that her vision had come true.

"Ryo Tatsuki prediction just happened," they wrote, adding: "Ryo Tatsuki predicted a tsunami in Japan on July 2025. next prediction is on 2026." However, other social media users aren't so sure.

Many have hit back at the idea that Tatsuki's prediction has come true, pointing to a number of inconsistencies in relation to today's event. Firstly, Tatsuki predicted that the crack would open 'between Japan and the Philippines'.

While both countries have been issued warnings for tsunami waves, the earthquake itself about 74 miles (119 kilometers) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far east Russia. Tatsuki also claimed the event would strike on July 5, and said it would result in Japan's oceans 'boiling'.

With these differences in mind, users hit back at the original post on Reddit. One person wrote: "No she did not. She predicted an underwater volcano between Japan and Philippines. And way more destructive."