The star of Made In Chelsea, Emily Blackwell, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Jordan Oldershaw prematurely, nearly two months ago.

The baby girl, named Eva June Oldershaw, was born 10 weeks early on November 3, 2024, and spent 53 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before finally being able to go home.

Taking to Instagram, Emily, 28, posted an emotional update detailing the challenges they faced during Eva’s time in the hospital. “Hello world, Eva June Oldershaw born 03.11.2024. After 53 days in the NICU, our little miracle is finally home. Eva was born over 10 weeks early,” she wrote.

“To say the last few months have been the hardest times of our lives would be an understatement,” Emily continued. “Not being able to take our baby home for two months, feeling totally out of control, sitting for hours staring at monitors, listening to the bleeping and alarms going off, not knowing what each day will bring.”

Emily described the heartache of watching Eva through an incubator, feeling “totally helpless,” and relying on nurses for help to hold her baby. Despite the ordeal, she expressed immense gratitude. “Eva is one tough cookie, and I’m so incredibly grateful she’s now here with us at home and healthy.”

She also thanked the Chelsea Westminster Hospital’s midwives, doctors, and nurses, calling them “absolute angels.” She reflected on the silver linings of their journey, saying, “We have had 10 extra weeks with our baby girl and watched her conquer so much. She is one strong little lady.”

The reality star also paid tribute to Jordan, her fiancé of three months. “Jordan, you have been mine and Eva’s rock through all of this. Juggling all this whilst running a business is no joke, and every day I’m so proud of you,” she wrote. “Watching the way you have been with our daughter has made me love you even more.”

Fans and friends flooded Emily’s post with congratulations and support. Fellow Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson commented, “She is a little fighter. So pleased you get to bring your girl home. Congratulations to you both xxx.” Jazz Saunders added, “Eva is a tough cookie like her mama. Sending you so much love.”

The couple has shared glimpses of their journey, including a babymoon in Turkey shortly before Eva’s early arrival. Emily posted pictures of herself cradling her bump with captions like, “Baby (moon)ing.”

“Now it’s time to adjust and enjoy life as a family of three and soak up every single moment in our newborn bubble,” Emily concluded in her post.