Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Georgia Toffolo recently got engaged to the CEO of BrewDog James Watt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reality TV star, 30, shared an “honest” post on social media to give fans an update on her skin condition. Taking to social media Georgia Toffolo shared images of her makeup-free face and spoke openly about the skin condition she has “struggled” with since she was 12 years old.

Taking to Instagram the Made In Chelsea alumna wrote: “An honest skin check in to remind anyone else who struggles as I have done for almost 2 decades now that you’re not alone. Not my most ‘likeable’ post but a jolly important one! Please swipe…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you scroll down my feed you’d be forgiven for thinking I have perfect skin. I hide behind an enormous amount of products which give me the confidence to live my life normally. I’m not ashamed to admit that either. If you’d have told me when I got my first spots aged 12 that at 30 I’d still be struggling I wouldn’t have been able to process it. Alas, here I am! Good lighting and mega make up will be my forever best friends.”

She added “They really don’t bother me as much as they used to and this might sound odd to people who have clear skin but this is the best my skin has been in years so I am quite happy. I adore reading recommendations that have worked for you whether that be dietary, hormonal or products that have helped so I’d be really grateful if you shared.”

The 2017 Queen of the Jungle who recently got engaged to BrewDog CEO James Watt has always been open and honest about her battle with the skin condition acne. In 2022 Georgia presented the ITV documentary Georgia Toffolo: In Search of Perfect Skin.

The reality star examines the lengths people go to for perfect skin and the billion-pound spot-fighting industry. She also looks into the prescription acne medication Roaccutane, and debates whether to try it again after another flare-up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad