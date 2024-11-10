On the eve of a huge charity cycling challenge, a radio star choked back the tears after a listener read him a poem.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of Paddy McGuinness’s Children in Need challenge, which will see him cycle 300 miles on a Chopper bike.

Today, while hosting his Radio 2 show, he broken down as a listener read him a poem. He admitted that the lines had “got to him” as fan, Emma, from Bedfordshire, reminded him of his path to his challenge.

Paddy McGuinness gets ready for his challenge.

Emma said: “Paddy, as you set off on patch, know we have you back. Hopefully those meat pies have been avoided and you can stay on track. Some might 300 miles on a chopper is a crazy plan.

“But if anyone can do it we know you can. We have loved your regular training updates - your sore bum, aching muscles and various scrapes.

“Ending up in a cow field running out of tea, ice baths and a dodgy knee. Our Bolton boy with a heart of gold, good looking chap, if we may be so bold. You've gone from coveting a chopper as a boy, to cycling tips from Sir Chris Hoy.

“So Wrexham to Scotland here you come, everyone will be beeping and cheering you on. Keep on peddling Paddy, if you can enjoy the view and remember all those young lives that will be changed because of you.”

As reported by Mailonline, letting out an emotional sigh, Paddy shared his gratitude with the listener and revealed that it struck an emotional nerve.

He told the caller: “Emma, thank you very much for that. It got me a little bit that. It is so beautiful. Do you know what I love about that Emma? The fact you were talking about things I had forgotten about myself.”

Paddy has previously said that he coveted a Chopper when he was younger - and bought one during the Covid lockdown as a gift to himself.

The Radio 2 Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge starts on Monday at Wrexham Football Club before travelling Flintshire, Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire, Westmorland, Cumbria, Dumfriesshire and Lanarkshire and finishing in Glasgow on Friday, November 15. Paddy will be riding a yellow Chopper.