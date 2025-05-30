England football legend Paul Gascoigne has issued an update regarding his health.

Gascoigne, 58, has endured years of struggles with alcohol addiction and mental health problems. However, he now appears to have taken a major step in the right direction.

Gascoigne is releasing a new book which is entitled Eight in reference to the shirt number he is best known for wearing. The former England star, who is regarded as one of the nation's best players of all time, added that Eight also referred to the amount of emotions he has often endured.

Gascoigne has now given an update on his health and says that he feels better than he has in years. Gascoigne told The Mirror: “I feel better now than I have in years. I hope I am at a point that I can look back over everything I've gone through with a different, more positive, perspective.

“After so many years in the spotlight, I feel like it's time people got to know the real me.” Gascoigne's marriage to Sheryl, which ended in divorce in 1998, was marred by domestic violence claims.

His spell as manager of Kettering Town in 2005 lasted just 39 days, with Gascoigne's alcohol problems a key factor. Gascoigne has frequently struggled with alcohol addiction and first attended therapy sessions in 1998.

In 2010 he was charged with drink driving and was sent to rehab, while he was given an eight-week suspended sentence. In 2015 Gascoigne received a restraining order for harassing an ex-girlfriend and assaulting a photographer.

Gascoigne was capped 57 times by England between 1988 and 1998. He played for clubs including Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.