England legend Paul Gascoigne was rushed into intensive care after being found semi-conscious at his Dorset home.

The 58-year-old football hero is reported to have collapsed at his home in Poole on Friday evening (July 18), where a friend found him semi-conscious, according to The Sun.

Former striker Gazza was admitted to hospital shortly after and quickly placed into intensive care. Reports suggest that he has since been moved to an acute medical unit and his condition has now been described as stable.

He was discovered at home by friend and personal assistant Steve Foster, who said: “Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now.”

England footie legend Paul Gascoigne was rushed to hospital over the weekend and placed in intensive care after collapsing at his home in Dorset. | Getty Images

Mr Foster added that Gazza would “like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friend who wish him well and want to see him back to his best”.

The footie legend, who made his mark playing for teams such as Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Rangers, only recently spoke about his health following years battling an alcohol addiction. Paul, who is set to release a new memoir titled ‘Eight’ later this year, told The Mirror: “I feel better now than I have in years.

“I hope I am at a point that I can look back over everything I've gone through with a different, more positive, perspective. After so many years in the spotlight, I feel like it's time people got to know the real me.”

The Three Lions legend, who was capped 57 times for England, has been candid about his alcohol addiction and mental health issues in the past. His alcoholism began to severely impact his playing career from 1998, when he was found unconscious by then-manager Bryan Robson after downing 32 shots of whisky following the death of a close friend. He experienced various stints in therapy and rehab over the years.

Gazza’s addiction battle has been well-documented in the press over the years, with the footie hero hitting the headlines. He has been sectioned multiple times, and been arrested in connection with drink-driving and other similar offences. He was also previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Following his newest health scare, Paul’s daughter Bianca Gascoigne is said to be being kept up-to-date on his condition, as are his two sisters and close pals Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle, Paul Merson and Vinnie Jones.