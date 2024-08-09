Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved comedian and television personality Paul O’Grady left behind a multi-million pound fortune following his unexpected death earlier this year.

According to new documents as reported by The Sun, the For The Love of Dogs star, who died at the age of 67, had accumulated an impressive £8.4m in profits through his company, Buster Productions, which he had set up in 2001.

Buster Productions, named after O'Grady's cherished dog Buster, served as the platform for the star's television earnings throughout his illustrious career. O'Grady's close friend and agent, Joan Marshrons, recently filed updated financial figures with Companies House, bringing to light the significant assets and profits held by the company.

Paul O'Grady's career in television was marked by a series of successful shows, including The Paul O'Grady Show, which aired from 2004 to 2015, Blind Date, Paul O'Grady's Animal Orphans, and Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape. Even after his passing, his work continued to resonate with audiences, as evidenced by the airing of Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure.

He became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs. | Getty Images

In addition to his television legacy, O'Grady spent 11 years at the helm of ITV1's Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, a series dedicated to the work of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a cause close to his heart. His commitment to animal welfare extended beyond the screen, with O'Grady's will revealing a bequest of £500,000 to the organisation.

O'Grady's generosity was also evident in other charitable donations specified in his will, which totalled £775,000. Among these were £50,000 each to elephant and orangutan charities, and £50,000 to the Salvation Army, an organisation that had long held a special place in his life due to their support for the needy in his hometown of Liverpool.

A close friend of O'Grady told the outlet: “This is typical of Paul as he put his money where his mouth was by leaving cash to charities that had special meaning to him. And though £125,000 seems like a lot of money to spend on his dogs, they also meant the world to him and he wanted to ensure they always receive the best love and care.”

For the Love of Paul: the TV icon is laid to rest in a private service (Pic:Getty) | Getty Images

The bulk of O'Grady's estate, estimated at £15.5 million, is expected to go to his widower, Andre Portasio, his daughter Sharon Mousley, and his sister Sheila Rudd. Other beneficiaries include Joan Marshrons and nine other individuals, including his godchildren Milo and Otis Sainsbury.

The latest accounts for Buster Productions, covering the 12 months ending on May 31, 2023, were signed off by Marshrons on July 29. These accounts included two months of trading following O'Grady's death and revealed £8,373,927 in ongoing profits and £8,856,461 in assets.

The firm also reported £7,655,150 in investments and £1,167,333 in monies due, alongside £33,978 in cash. Despite a £266,584 loss on listed investments and the purchase of £74,366 in stocks and shares during the year, Buster Productions remained profitable.

In the year before his death, O'Grady earned an impressive £1.7m. He had stepped down as the director of Buster Productions on March 28, the day he passed away.