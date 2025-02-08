Pauline Quirke can reportedly no longer recognise her family members as she continues to battle dementia.

It was announced that 65-year-old Quirke had been battling dementia for the past four years by her husband Steve Sheen last month

He said his actress wife, who has starred in dozens of programmes over the years, most notably Birds of a Feather, Broadchurch and The Sculptress, would be ending her professional duties.

Now Maurice Glen, who co-wrote Birds of a Feather, the sitcom which made Quirke famous alongside her friend Linda Robson, age 66, has revealed her condition had “gathered pace”.

He said: “She's still only 65 so your heart goes out to her. Initially, she felt she was beginning to lose her grip. Now, we understand she struggles to identify members of her own family.” Glen added: “I've always said that Pauline's talent made our words sound better. It couldn't be sadder.”

Quirke made an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours in 2022, receiving the award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

A statement from Sheen released in January said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

Quirke played was Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, alongside Robson as her sister Tracey Stubbs and Lesley Joseph’s Dorien. It was on screen on the BBC and then ITV for almost 30 years.

Quirke quit Birds Of A Feather in 2017 and her character also absent from the 2020 Christmas special, a year before her dementia diagnosis.

The health update comes after Quirke and Sheen’s 30-year-old son Charlie said he had been “moved” by the many messages of support he'd received following his mum’s diagnosis being made public, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of him with his mum he wrote: “Hi all, I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all of you for your messages of support, kind words about my beautiful mum and stories you have. We, as a family are very moved and touched by all of them, and they have put a smile on all of our faces. We appreciate each and everyone of you. Thank you.”

Robson also spoke out on her “best friend” Quirke’s dementia diagnosis. On Instagram she wrote: This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline. For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

“It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further. Linda x”