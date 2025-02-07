Demi Moore has shared emotional update on Hollywood legend, Bruce Willis, amid his dementia battle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce Willis for 13 years until their divorce in 2000, has spoken about the acting legend's journey with frontotemporal dementia. She insisted that she will always be a rock for her ex-husband as he battles dementia.

She said it is important she maintains her strong friendship with Bruce for her girls' sakes. Demi, 62, said: "We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Demi Moore has shared emotional update on Hollywood legend, Bruce Willis, amid his dementia battle. (Photo: @demimoore/Instagram) | @demimoore/Instagram

Demi, who was in horror film The Substance last year, spoke to Variety about her relationship with Bruce, which remains strong despite their separation. Both actors have since married new partners but Demi said the bond is solid.

When Bruce, now 15 years into marriage with model Emma Willis, experienced "challenges with communication" in early 2023, he was diagnosed with the dementia.

But speaking in December, mother-of-three Demi, born in Roswell, New Mexico, said Bruce was "in a very stable place" amid his journey. In that interview, which was with CNN, the Ghost star added: "I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family first revealed his dementia diagnosis in February 2023, following his retirement from acting due to aphasia, a brain disorder that affects speech and language comprehension. Since then, the Hollywood icon has been showered with love and unwavering support from his family and other stars in the industry.