Pavel Ivlev dead at 40: Russian rapper Pasha the Technician dies in Thailand after 'severe poisoning'
The death of the 40-year-old, whose real name was Pavel Ivlev, was first announced by his former wife, Karina Melnichuk, via Telegram on Friday, April 4. She posted a message alongside a photo of the two, writing: "The kingdom of heaven. I'll remember you so happy. I love you."
His manager, identified only as Mark, also confirmed the death after flying to Thailand to be by the rapper’s side. "Pasha is dead. I don't believe it. But the fact is. Said goodbye to the body in person. The rest is later," he wrote.
Ivlev had been hospitalised in critical condition after suffering from severe poisoning, reported EA Daily. According to earlier updates shared by his team, he was placed into an artificial coma and connected to a ventilator. His condition was described by medical staff as “critically severe.”
On March 27, his manager learned that Ivlev had been admitted to a hospital in Thailand. What began as treatment involving intravenous fluids escalated quickly, and he was later placed on life support. A fundraising campaign was launched by friends on March 28 to help cover his mounting medical expenses, with a target of raising an additional 5 million rubles (£45,000).
The Russian Consulate General in Phuket reported that it had been in regular contact with Ivlev’s family and confirmed his serious condition before his death.
Born on July 1, 1984, in Moscow, Ivlev was a founding member of the influential underground rap group Kunteynir, formed in 2001. The group released its first album Edward Hands Paper Scissors in 2004 and its final record The Last Record in 2016 before disbanding.
Ivlev continued his solo career with multiple releases, including Goose Statistics (2017), In the Blood (2020), and his most recent album Something with Something in November 2023. He was also known for his unconventional projects, including the launch of his own perfume line in 2023.
