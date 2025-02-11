Veteran TV and film actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has sadly passed away at the age of 61.

The actor is best known for starring in films such as Street Fighter and Fast and the Furious. He passed away early on Monday morning (10 February), with his son sharing the heartbreaking news on social media.

Posting on Facebook, Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo wrote: "With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16am.

"My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain."

Veteran TV and film actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has sadly passed away at the age of 61. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It is understood that Peter died in Phoenix, Arizona as a result of heart complications, according to TMZ. Peter Navy Tuiasosopo began his acting career in 1991, and immediately racked up an impressive roster of credits, with work on the 2021 Magnum PI reboot, as well as roles on Mayans MC, New Girl, Black-ish, Ray Donovan and NCIS.

He is perhaps best known however, for starring alongside Jean Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen and Raul Julia in the 1994 movie Street Fighter, where he played the character E-Honda, a popular character in the video game series.

In addition to his role in the film, he also went on to star in numerous other Hollywood offerings including Fast and the Furious, Charlie’s Angles, The Scorpion King, BASEketball and Austin Powers: Goldmember.

He also played American football to a high level in his youth, being signed for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams in the late 1980s, but only played three pro games.

So far, no details of his funeral have yet been released, but the family is currently making plans to hold a celebration of his life in the near future. “Very sad. Forever remember him in BaseketBall,” wrote one fan on social media, with another adding: “I didn’t even know he was sick.”