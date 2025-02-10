'Beloved' cult horror film actor dies due to complications from coronavirus

Day of the Dead actor Anthony DiLeo Junior has died due to complications from Covid. Photo by X. | X

An actor who shot to fame in a cult horror film has died due to complications from Covid-19.

Day of the Dead actor Anthony DiLeo Junior died on Friday night (February 7).

DiLeo Junior played Private Miguel Salazar in the 1985 zombie classic, in addition to appearing in other films such as Knightriders, Monkey Shines, and Two Evil Eyes.

His death was announced by his Day of the Dead co-star and Doctor Sarah Bowman, Lori Cardille, who wrote on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that I let you all know that my dear friend and colleague Anthony DiLeo passed away last night from Covid.”

The late star was sometimes known as Tim DiLeo or Antone DiLeo. He also played a zombie and worked as a production assistant on the remake of Night of the Living Dead.

Cardille, who is a 70-year-old American actress, added: “Tim was filled with love for nature, his beloved animals, family and friends and fans. He made me laugh every day while making Day of the Dead. Tim was an accomplished pianist with a beautiful voice. I will miss you Tim. My heart is broken. I love you friend.”

Many messages of condolence have been left on the post from friends and fans. One said: “I’m so sorry for your loss, Lori. I lost my stepfather to Covid two years ago, so I know the pain. Thinking of you and his family.” Another wrote: “What terrible news. Tim was an awesome person. I am sorry for the loss of your friend, Lori.” A third said: “So sorry to hear. He will greatly missed.”

Over on X, a page called I Heart Horror Day, wrote a tribute. “We mourn the loss of Anthony DiLeo Jr., a beloved horror artist & GARF family member. His talent, passion, & kindness touched us all. Condolences to his family & friends. Rest in peace, Anthony. You'll forever be part of our horror world,” the statement read.