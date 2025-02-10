Silent Witness creator Nigel McCrery has died at the age of 71 after a battle with a terminal illness.

The television writer and former police officer, who penned some of the BBC’s biggest crime drama hits including Silent Witness and New Tricks, died after revealing just three months ago that he had been diagnosed with an unidentified terminal illness. He had been living with the health condition since October 2024.

His agent confirmed the sad news to BBC News. They said: “It's with a heavy heart that we share the news of screenwriter, author and producer Nigel McCrery's passing. As the creative mind behind such hits as the much-loved long-running BBC drama series Silent Witness and New Tricks, Nigel captivated and inspired audiences for years with his work.

Silent Witness and New Trick creator Nigel McCrery has died at the age of 71. | Instagram/@nigelmccrery

"His numerous contributions to the arts will always be remembered. Nigel had an incredible career and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

McCrery had been a police officer with Nottinghamshire Constabulary prior to his work in television. It was during this time that he worked with the murder squad and developed an interest in forensics, which would go on to heavily inspire his beloved shows.

He joined a BBC graduate scheme in 1990 and later moved to the drama department. McCrery created police drama Backup, which ran between 1995 and 1997, before bringing Silent Witness to screens in 1996.

Silent Witness has just concluded its 28th series. | BBC Studios

Silent Witness, currently starring Emilia Fox and David Cates, follows pathologists as they get to the bottom of mysteries and crimes using their forensic skills. The show has just wrapped up its 28th series and is set to return for its 29th in 2026, when it will celebrate 30 years on air.

McCrery went on to create New Tricks in 2006. The show, which ran for 10 years, starred Dennis Waterman and followed retired police officers who were recruited to help solve cold case mysteries.