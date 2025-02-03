Silent Witness is one of the biggest shows on the BBC and fans are already looking forward to a huge year for the show in 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit crime drama’s 28th series will draw to a close this week, with a new two-part storyline. But while many fans will be sitting down to tune into the final glimpse of the Lyell team for 2025, plans are already underway for what is set to be a monumental year for Silent Witness in 2026.

The show is set to celebrate 30 years on the air in 2026. Actress Emilia Fox revealed the key to the show’s longevity, saying: “It's the premise of the show itself, which is testament to the creator, Nigel McCrery. To look at solving crime with a lead female pathologist in a man's world was inspired and original. Finding clues through the body was a new way of looking at crime solving, and it gave it a real humanity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness | BBC Studios

She added: “Also the quality has always been maintained. Plus, I also think the different evolutions of the cast, who have always been brilliant, has also really helped. The format of telling a story over two nights is quite unusual, too. You get a satisfying conclusion quite quickly.

“Above all, the great loyalty of the audience means the show keeps being made. They can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Will there be another series of Silent Witness?

Yes, the BBC has confirmed that Silent Witness will return for its 29th series. Filming is expected to begin soon on the new series, with the show currently in pre-production in Birmingham.

When will Silent Witness series 29 be out?

There is currently no official air-date for series 29. However, what we do know is that it is expected to come to screens in 2026, with previous series stickly fairly rigidly to an early January release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will mark 30 years since the show first hit screens in 1996, with series 29 set to be a milestone for the cast and crew. Details such as the plot and cast have also not been confirmed, but fans will be hoping for the return of long-running stars Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander) and David Cates (Jack Hodgson) as well as series 28 newcomers Maggie Steed (Harriet) and Francesca Mills (Kit).

How to watch Silent Witness series 28 finale

The two-part finale storyline, titled ‘I Believe I Love’, rounds out series 28 of the hit show. The Lyell team work against the clock to identify an unknown gunman before he strikes again, all while Jack and Nikki’s wedding day draws closer.

Episode nine will air at 9pm on Monday, February 3, while episode 10 will air at 9pm on Tuesday, February 4. Both episodes will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For those who want to catch the drama early, the two-part finale is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.