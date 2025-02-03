Silent Witness series 28 will draw to a close with a two-part storyline.

The hit BBC crime drama is set to air the final episodes in its latest series, with fans treated to a two-part finale storyline. The entire Lyell team is back for the ‘I Believe In Love’ finale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of Silent Witness.

Is Silent Witness on tonight?

Series 28, episode nine will air at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, February 3. This is the first of a two-part finale storyline titled ‘I Believe In Love’.

What is Silent Witness ‘I Believe In Love’ about?

Silent Witness series 28, episode nine and ten will air this week. | BBC Studios

Episode nine, titled ‘I Believe In Love - Part One’, sees the Lyell team race against the clock to track down a gunman after six people are shot dead at a Syrian pizza restaurant. Nikki, Jack, Harriet and Kit must work to identify the shooter before he launches another attack.

At the same time, Nikki and Jack are edging closer towards their wedding day. Will the hunt for the gunman put a dampener on the big occasion?

Who is starring in Silent Witness ‘I Believe In Love’ two-part storyline?

The usual Lyell team will return for the final story in series 28 - Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), David Caves (Jack Hodgson), Maggie Steed (Harriet), and Francesca Mills (Kit).

There are also plenty of guest stars in the newest episodes. Former EastEnders and Doc Martin star Joe Absolom will appear as Calvin, while Karl Collins, known for his long-running role in Hollyoaks, will appear as DI Ivor Strong.

Other stars include Amy Nuttall (Emmerdale, Downton Abbey), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Grantchester), and Stephen Uppall (Hollyoaks).

When is Silent Witness series 28 finale ‘I Believe In Love - Part 2’ on TV?

Part two (episode 10) will air at 9pm on Tuesday evening (February 4). The episode will be available to watch love on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For fans who can’t wait to find out how the series is concluded, there is an option to watch the two-part finale early. Episodes are available now on the BBC iPlayer, meaning that you won’t have to wait until Tuesday evening to watch the final episode.