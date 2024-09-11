Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice actor Peter Renaday, who voiced Splinter on the beloved animated show, has passed away aged 89.

The voice actor was reportedly found dead inside his home in Burbank, California, on Sunday (8 September). TMZ reports that he was found by police during a welfare check after they received a call.

The outlet reports that he appeared to have died from natural causes and that his death is not being handled as a medical examiner case. He voiced sensei Splinter, also known as Hamato Yoshi, on the animated show from 1987 to 1996. Along his role as the character, Peter is credited with having also voiced Vernon Fenwick.

They are just two of the roles that Peter had over the course of his career. He's also credited with having given his voice to characters in shows like the Transformers, the Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Superman: The Animated Series.

Peter is further listed as having worked on numerous films, including Disney projects like the Aristocats, the Rescuers, Mulan and the Princess and the Frog. He's also credited with having voiced characters at theme parks.

The late voice actor is said to have also been involved with films like Shrek and Madagascar. Some fans may also know him from his work on video games, including having voiced Al-Mualim in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Tributes have been paid to Peter following the news of his death. Townsend Coleman - who voiced turtle Michelangelo on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - was among those who addressed the news on social media this week.

Townsend wrote: "Folks, I'm devastated this morning to learn of the passing yesterday of our dear sensei, Peter Renaday. Pete was one of the most genuine, salt of the earth people I have ever known and I will miss him dearly.” Peter was predeceased by his wife Florence "Flo" Daniel, whom he was married to from 1979 until her death in 2011.