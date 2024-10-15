Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield has announced the death of his “magnificent” mother aged 88.

The star, who recently made a return to TV, made the announcement that his mum Pat had passed on social media. He told followers on Instagram: “Today [October 14], at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved Brian.

“Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her, and said everything that needed to be said. She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum.

He also gave thanks to medical staff, including paramedics and critical care and A&E staff, at Royal Cornwall Hospital (Treliske), adding that they were “my mum’s and our angels”. He said: “Your love and care has been our saviour.”

He has not revealed the cause of death for his mother. Schofield shared a series of image from his mother’s life, including one of her enjoying a sunset and one of her at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as sharing images of her together with her late husband and Schofield’s father, Brian, who died in 2008 due to a long-standing heart condition.

It comes after Schofield made his return to television following the scandal that ended his time on morning magazine show This Morning. Schofield stepped down from the ITV hit show in 2023 after it was revealed that he had had an affair with a younger staff member, however he denied any allegations of grooming or criminality.

Since then, the veteran TV presenter had been mostly absent from television screens amid the controversy. However, he made a return in the Channel 5 reality show Cast Away earlier this month, which placed him alone on a deserted island for 10 days during which he opened up about the scandal that ended his career, as well as his relationships with former co-stars such as Holly Willoughby.

He also spoke about his now non-existent relationship with brother, Timothy, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a teenage boy. Schofield, who said he had refused to “name” and “acknowledge” his brother, added: “I was always open and honest with everyone at work about what was happening with my brother. I was fired for the bad publicity, for someone else’s crime.

“And the thing is about a week later, I blew my own wheels off with everything else [his affair], because I thought the only way to even begin to put this right for everybody is to do a full mea culpa.”