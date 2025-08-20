A former James Bond star has said he would return to the franchise “in a heartbeat” if he was asked.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British actor Pierce Brosnan, who appeared in four James Bond films as the titular lead, told Radio Times he’d happily slip back into the tux if new franchise director Denis Villeneuve wanted him.

Brosnan played Bond between 1995 and 2002, from GoldenEye until Die Another Day; after calling time on his career moving on to films such as The Thomas Crown Affair, Dante’s Peak, and Mamma Mia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the TV magazine, Brosnan said: “If Villeneuve had something up his sleeve I would look at it in a heartbeat.

“It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics - who knows?”

Age has always been a talking point for Bond actors. Roger Moore was 57 when he wrapped his run with A View to a Kill in 1985, while Sean Connery first played 007 in his 30s and even returned at 53 for the unofficial Never Say Never Again.

Brosnan is currently starring in The Thursday Murder Club adaptation but admits he’s still following Bond news closely, especially since Daniel Craig’s exit in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to rumours, Amazon is searching for a younger actor to play Bond - ideally under the age of 30, although the bookies’ favourites (like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill) don’t fit this criteria.

“My wife Keely and I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond,” Brosnan added. “There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight.”