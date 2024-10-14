Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was considered ‘one of the last gang’ of the Bande du Conservatoire, which consisted of actors such as Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Rochefort, Jean-Pierre Marielle, Françoise Fabian and Bruno Créme who all attended the National Academy of Dramatic Arts during the 1950s.

Actor Pierre Vernier, who has passed away at the age of 94, was born in Saint-Jean-d'Angély, in Charente-Maritime, France, on May 25, 1931. He starred alongside Jean Gabin in his film debut Rue des prairies.

In the 1960s, thanks to Claude Chabrol, he appeared in Les Godelureaux, Ophélia et Landru, directed by Chabrol. According to Le Figaro, Pierre Vernier “became famous playing the title role in the soap opera Rocambole , adapted from the work of Ponson du Terrail by Jean-Pierre Decourt (1964-1965). A former convict turned vigilante. For the needs of the role, the young actor learned judo, karate and horse riding. A horse lover like Jean Rochefort - later, he would even advise Belmondo for his daughter - he gallops throughout the seventy episodes of the series.”

Beloved French actor Pierre Vernier has died at 93 | Getty Images

When it came to his TV roles, Pierre Vernier starred in the likes of The New Avengers as Colonel Martin and also appeared in L'Aîné des Ferchaux by Bernard Stora. According to IMDb, Pierre Vernier was also known for Farewell De Gaulle, Farewell in 2009 and Les Thibault in 2003.

Pierre Vernier played a priest in the 1988 film Itinéraire d'un enfant gâté by Claude Lelouch. Pierre Vernier was made an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters and a Knight of the National Order of Merit back in 2016. Thanks to his role in Farewell de Gaulle, Farewell, which was known in French as Adieu de Gaulle, adieu, Pierre Vernier won Best Actor at the Luchon and Monaco festivals.

In 2001, Pierre Vernier reported said of Jean-Paul Belmondo that "Be careful, I also exist without him.” Jean-Paul Belmondo, who was best known for his role in the movie ‘Breathless,’ died in 2021 at the age of 88. Belmond was known as Bébel by French audiences