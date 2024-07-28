Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s leading music promoters who has been described as an ‘industry pioneer’ has died at the age of 55 after a long illness.

Chris York, who was also a director of SJM Concerts, died earlier this month. Tributes have been paid to him from industry icons such as Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, The Pogues, Stereophonics In a statement on Thursday (July 25), SJM Concerts said the company was “deeply saddened” to announce the passing of a man who “helped define the U.K.’s live music scene” over the past three decades.

Artists that York promoted during his career at SJM included Oasis, Foo Fighters, Green Day, The Chemical Brothers, Lily Allen, Massive Attack, Smashing Pumpkins, Underworld, Robert Plant, Underworld, Lorde, Morrissey, Lorde, Placebo, Kraftwerk, Swedish House Mafia, Suede and Stereophonics, among many others.

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, The Doves, The Pogues, Stereophonics and Suede are among the many acts who posted tributes to him on social media. Gallagher simply wrote “RIP Chris York”.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess described him as a “true unsung hero of the music world” and said that he and his bandmates “are proud” to have called York a friend. The band played at annual Sheffield music festival Tramlines on Friday (July 26) and dedicated their set to York.

Chris York, one of the UK's leading music promoters and director of SJM Concerts, has died at the age of 55. Photo by X/Tim_Burgess. | X/Tim_Burgess

Suede’s bassist Mat Osman, also called York “a huge friend and supporter” of his group in his tribute. He added: “You might not recognise the name but if you’re a London gig-goer then you’ll have been at one of the thousands of gigs [York] put on through SJM. He put on Suede shows from the lowliest to the biggest and was a constant presence in our career.”

Indie rock group Shed Seven band members released a collective tribute and said they were “heartbroken” by York’s death. The promoter “played a pivotal role in shaping our career from the very beginning, standing by us every step of the way,” said the band, who topped the U.K. albums charts earlier this year. Shed Seven went on to call York “a kind and inspirational man, a true gent, one of the good guys.”

Those sentiments were echoed by venue operator Academy Music Group, which called York “a force of nature, exceptional promoter, industry pioneer and above all, a genuine music fan and all-round lovely man.”

Also paying tribute was Live Nation UK and Ireland chairman Denis Desmond, who said York was “a fighter to the end. His legacy will live on.” York’s career in the live music industry began in the late 1980s when, as a student, he started booking gigs at Warwick University. After finishing his degree, York worked as a booker at London’s The Venue, where he put on early shows by Pulp, Suede and PJ Harvey. He went on to secure roles with live promoters Straight Music and MCP Concerts.

In 1993, York joined SJM Concerts, where he “formed a solid and unshakeable partnership and friendship” with the company’s founder, Simon Moran, that “would last the rest of his career,” the Manchester-based firm said in their statement.

During his career, York also worked closely with The Who’s Roger Daltrey, live producer Des Murphy and fellow SJM director Rob Ballantine on establishing the annual Teenage Cancer Trust spring concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Since its launch in 2006, the event has raised more than £30 million for charity, with Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and New Order being among those who have taken part.

In 2021, York was awarded the Jo Walker Meador International Award by the Country Music Association for his work on the Country to Country (C2C) Music festival, which SJM launched in 2013 in partnership with AEG Europe.