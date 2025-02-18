Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday.

The diagnosis follows additional tests that revealed further complications in the 88-year-old pontiff’s condition. The Vatican also said the pope’s respiratory infection includes asthmatic bronchitis, which has required cortisone and antibiotic treatment.

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said in its latest update.

Despite his illness, Pope Francis remains in good spirits and has expressed gratitude for the prayers he has received, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

As a result of the pope’s worsening health, the Vatican announced the cancellation of papal audiences throughout the weekend, with other clergy stepping in to fulfil some of his responsibilities.

The cancellations come as the Vatican prepares for the Holy Year 2025, a once-in-25-years celebration expected to draw 30 million pilgrims to Rome for special Masses and papal audiences. The pope’s illness has now put some of these key events in question.

This Holy Year weekend was originally dedicated to deacons, an essential step for those preparing for priesthood. Pope Francis was scheduled to ordain deacons during a Mass on Sunday, but the Vatican confirmed that the event will now be led by the archbishop organising the jubilee.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday after suffering from a worsening case of bronchitis, which had already lasted a week. On Monday, medical staff diagnosed him with a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, meaning a mix of viruses, bacteria, and other organisms had settled in his lungs.

The Vatican has not indicated how long Pope Francis will remain in the hospital, only stating that treating such a “complex clinical picture” will require an “adequate” hospital stay.

Bruni reported that the pope had a peaceful night, ate breakfast, and read the newspapers on Tuesday morning. A more detailed medical update is expected later.

Despite his illness, Pope Francis has continued to work, including making his daily call to a Catholic parish in Gaza City on Monday to check on the local community.

Pope Francis has a history of lung problems, having had part of one lung removed following a pulmonary infection in his youth. He is particularly vulnerable to bronchitis and respiratory complications, especially during winter.

The pope’s recent hospitalisation has already sidelined him longer than his 2023 admission for pneumonia.

Vatican aides have previously noted that Pope Francis tends to push himself too far, even when facing serious health issues. Despite his doctors’ advice, he refused to scale back his schedule, insisting on attending an outdoor Jubilee Mass for the armed forces on February 9, despite experiencing difficulty breathing.

The next Holy Year event scheduled for March 8-9, dedicated to volunteers, is also expected to be affected by the pope’s ongoing recovery.