The Pope has been admitted to hospital to be treated for bronchitis, the Vatican has confirmed.

In a statement, the Vatican said that Pope Francis would be transported to Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic to receive treatment on Friday, February 14 shortly after his daily audiences. The move comes after it was confirmed last week that the head of the Catholic Church was suffering from bronchitis.

The short statement read: “This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing.”

Pope Francis has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with bronchitis. | AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis’ bronchitis diagnosis was confirmed last Thursday (February 6) but he continued to conduct his daily activities and audiences as normal. However, he asked for assistance to read aloud his prepared remarks during his general audience on Wednesday, saying: "Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still. I hope that next time I can."

The Pope had part of a lung removed when he was younger and has in the past battled long bouts of acute bronchitis, specifically in the winter.

This is the latest health setback for Francis, who has been seen using a wheelchair in public since 2022. He has adopted a bloated face since revealing his bronchitis diagnosis, indicating that the medication he was taking to treat the illness was making him retain water.

He was last admitted to Gemelli Polyclinic in 2023 to undergo surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia. Prior to this, he also spent time in hospital for a respiratory infection.

Pope Francis has repeatedly denied rumours that he is to step down as head of the Catholic Church as a result of his health issues.