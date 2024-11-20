Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Tyka Nelson passed away at the age of 64 in Minnesota on November 4, 2024.

Tyka Nelson was the younger sister of Prince Rogers Nelson, best known as Prince. Her death was announced by her son President Nelson, who released a statement. "Multi instrumentalist, songwriter, author, Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister, died Monday, November 4, at North Memorial hospital in Robbinsdale," the statement reads. "She is survived by her 2 sons Sir and President, and 5 grandchildren."

Tyka Nelson’s death was also announced on her Facebook page. The words read: “Tyka Evene Nelson 1960-2-24.” The announcement also shared lyrics from Prince's song All The Critics Love U In New York.’

Following the announcement on Facebook, many fans shared tributes to Tyka. One wrote: “Rest easy Tyka!” whilst another wrote: “Wow very sorry to hear this. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Tyka Nelson followed her brother Prince into music and recorded four albums. After he died in 2016, she continued to promote his legacy. The New York Times reported that “By the time Ms. Nelson embarked on a music career of her own, her brother had been turning pop music inside out with his kaleidoscopic fusion of funk, rock, R&B and the color purple for a decade. With the release in 1988 of her debut album, “Royal Blue,” an adult contemporary rumination on love and relationships, The Minneapolis Star Tribune compared Ms. Nelson to Anita Baker, Sade and Laura Nyro.”

In June of this year, Tyka Nelson was forced to miss her own farewell and retirement concert after being taken ill.

According to TMZ, Tyka Nelson “suffered congestive heart failure when she died ... but authorities say her heart was also weakened by substance abuse.”