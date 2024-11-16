Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The death of Princess Yuriko of Japan was shared on the official Instagram account of the Japanese Imperial family.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Instagram post announcing the death of Princess Yuriko of Japan read: "Her Imperial Highness Crown Princess Yuriko passed away at 6:32 a.m. today at St. Luke's International Hospital. We would like to express our deepest condolences."

According to The Japan Times, “Princess Yuriko, who had been experiencing deteriorating health since last week, died on Friday due to natural causes. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Yuriko was first hospitalised in March due pneumonia and a stroke. She had also been dealing with deterioration in the functions of her heart, kidney and other organs.

Princess Yuriko of Japan, who was the sister-in-law of Emperor Showa, was only 18 years of age when she became part of Japan’s Imperial family after marrying Prince Mikasa, who was the younger brother of Emperor Hirohito.

The death of Princess Yuriko of Japan was shared on the official Instagram account of the Japanese Imperial family. Japanese Prince Mikasa (L), 100-year-old uncle of Emperor Akihito, and his wife Princess Yuriko (R) wave to well-wishers gathered for the annual New Year's greetings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on January 2, 2016. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi read out a statement by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba which read: “Since her marriage, (Princess Yuriko) had supported Prince Mikasa, and, as a member of the imperial family, had contributed to a wide range of fields such as medical care, welfare, culture, sports and international friendships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also said that “In particular, she had been involved in the maternal and child care program for many years and had devoted herself to it.”

Prince Mikasa died in 2016 and Princess Yuriko was the longest-living member of the Imperial family since the Meiji Era which ran between 1868 and 1912. Before she passed away, Princess Yuriko was visited by members of the imperial family, these included her daughter-in-law Princess Hisako and her granddaughters Princess Yoko and Princess Akiko.