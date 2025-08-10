After 20 years broadcasting on radio station SiriusXM, iconic radio host Howard Stern could be facing the axe for becoming ‘too woke’.

Legendary shock jock Howard Stern could be facing the axe from radio station SiriusXM. The 71-year-old - famed for his controversial on-air interviews and outbursts - has hosted the second incarnation of The Howard Stern Show since 2006.

However, his current $500 million contract with the broadcaster ends this year, and it has been reported he could be set for the chop amid a drop in listeners and criticism for some fans over his “woke” views.

Responding to a report in the Daily Mail, a source close to Stern said he is in a defiant mood, adding: “He is in a bring-it-on mind frame right now. Howard likes what he likes and though he could be bitter on how things are going, it isn’t anything new to him. He also isn’t blaming things on his age; the world has changed. He has changed himself. If he didn’t, he would have been gone a long time ago.”

The source added: “It is true, he doesn’t like the uptick of podcasts, where everyone can be on the radio. He just thinks he is the best and there is a lot to learn from him rather than throwing him away.”

Should the show be axed, it has been reported Stern could move to a rival network such as HBO and Netflix to continue his broadcasting career.

“All this unknown is music to Howard’s ears,” the source added. “He thrives in this element of the unknown… now the honeymoon might be over with Sirius after almost 20 years, but he still wants to figure something out to stay, especially for his team.”

The Mail also said Stern was in Southampton, New York, when he learned of reports he was set to quit SiriusXM via a Google alert while taking part in a team-building event with his team. During an ‘emergency show’ the next day, he told listeners he would be back on September 2.

The reports could, of course, be a negotiating tactic by either side, with the contract set to expire and with “very serious negotiations” continuing with SiriusXM.